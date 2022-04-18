Nicola Peltz Shares Glimpse Into “Married Life” With Husband Brooklyn Beckham

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are living the newlywed life.

Days after tying the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony in Florida, the Bates Motel actress, 27, gave fans a small peek into what life is like now that she is a married woman by posting a shirtless photo of her smiling husband, 23, captioned, "Married Life."

Nicola also shared an image of the couple embracing in a kiss alongside the caption, "Happy Passover."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress and Brooklyn—oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham—tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony on April 9 at Nicola's family mansion in Palm Beach. Several A-listers, including tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, attended the nuptials.

After the couple's big day, British Vogue shared images of the bride—who wore a custom white Maison Valentino Haute Couture gown and floor-length veil—and the groom—who wore a traditional black tuxedo designed by Dior.