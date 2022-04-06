Nicola Peltz "Terrified" of This Wedding Moment Ahead of Brooklyn Beckham Nuptials

Nicola Peltz and fiancé Brooklyn Beckham are putting their relationship to the test ahead of their wedding ceremony—and we're here for this sort of premarital counseling.
During the "Mr. and Mrs." challenge for British Vogue—which was posted to YouTube on April 6—the engaged couple answered questions about each other days before their nuptials are set to take place.
When asked what part of the wedding Brooklyn, 23, was most nervous about, the photographer-turned-chef answered that he was anxious about giving his speech, while the Bates Motel actress, 27, guessed that he was stressing about their first dance.
"I'm great at dancing," he said while looking over at Nicola's response. "I'm not nervous about that."
Just her then? As Nicola revealed, she's "terrified" for their first spin around the floor, adding, "I can't dance."
The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress and Brooklyn—the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham—made their romance Instagram official in January 2020. Six months later, Brooklyn popped the question.
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote on Instagram that July. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."
That following year, Nicola and Brooklyn purchased a home together. The mansion—which reportedly went for more than $10 million—was a 7,000 square foot Beverly Hills residence containing five bedrooms, a pool, spa, wine cellar, luxury kitchen and more.
Now, the couple is preparing for their big day, which is rumored to take place on April 9 in a $3.9 million ceremony at Nicola's family mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., according to Elle.
Looks like Nicola has a few more days to brush up on those moves.