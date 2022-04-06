Nicola Peltz "Terrified" of This Wedding Moment Ahead of Brooklyn Beckham Nuptials

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

Nicola Peltz and fiancé Brooklyn Beckham are putting their relationship to the test ahead of their wedding ceremony—and we're here for this sort of premarital counseling.



During the "Mr. and Mrs." challenge for British Vogue—which was posted to YouTube on April 6—the engaged couple answered questions about each other days before their nuptials are set to take place.



When asked what part of the wedding Brooklyn, 23, was most nervous about, the photographer-turned-chef answered that he was anxious about giving his speech, while the Bates Motel actress, 27, guessed that he was stressing about their first dance.



"I'm great at dancing," he said while looking over at Nicola's response. "I'm not nervous about that."



Just her then? As Nicola revealed, she's "terrified" for their first spin around the floor, adding, "I can't dance."



The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress and Brooklyn—the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham—made their romance Instagram official in January 2020. Six months later, Brooklyn popped the question.