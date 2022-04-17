Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Look More in Love Than Ever as They Spend Easter Together at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love was on display for all to see as the royal couple spent Easter together at the Invictus Games. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Apr 17, 2022 8:43 PMTags
CouplesKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IIMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a spring in their step!  

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Easter in the Netherlands by taking in some of the events at the Invictus Games. The royal couple, who married in 2018, appeared to be enjoying themselves as they attended a volleyball match and met with several of the Games' inspirational athletes. 

And, of course, they did it all in style. While Meghan dazzled in a white Brandon Maxwell jacket, blue jeans and Manolo Blahnik heels, Harry opted for a comfy, casual look in a gray Invictus Games quarter-zip sweater and tan trousers.  

The couple's fun in the sun comes one day after they caught the Games' first event, the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, and later delivered speeches at its opening ceremony. Their two children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 10 months, are not in attendance on their current overseas trip. 

photos
All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

While introducing her husband to the stage during the ceremony, Meghan shared that she "could not love and respect him more," adding, "I know that all of you feel the same because he's your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Founded by Harry in 2014, the annual sporting event utilizes "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women," according to its website

The Games, which began on April 16, will be held in The Hague through April 22. 

But Harry and Meghan weren't the only royals out and about on Easter.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

2

Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Speaks Out on Lala Kent Dropping Tom Schwartz

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the same day, Kate Middleton and Prince William took their three children—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3—to the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the very first time.  

Both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles were not in attendance at the service. 

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

2

Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Speaks Out on Lala Kent Dropping Tom Schwartz

4

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Egg-Cellent Easter 2022 Party

5

Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival