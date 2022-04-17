Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Look More in Love Than Ever as They Spend Easter Together at Invictus Games

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a spring in their step!

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Easter in the Netherlands by taking in some of the events at the Invictus Games. The royal couple, who married in 2018, appeared to be enjoying themselves as they attended a volleyball match and met with several of the Games' inspirational athletes.

And, of course, they did it all in style. While Meghan dazzled in a white Brandon Maxwell jacket, blue jeans and Manolo Blahnik heels, Harry opted for a comfy, casual look in a gray Invictus Games quarter-zip sweater and tan trousers.

The couple's fun in the sun comes one day after they caught the Games' first event, the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, and later delivered speeches at its opening ceremony. Their two children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 10 months, are not in attendance on their current overseas trip.