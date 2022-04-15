Meet Bling Empire's 2 New Cast Members For Season 2

Bling Empire is about to shine even brighter.
The Netflix hit, which follows the lavish lifestyles of a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles, is adding two new cast members for season two, E! News can exclusively reveal.
Joining the festivities for season two, which premieres May 13, are TV personality and entrepreneur Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris.
No stranger to the reality TV cameras, Dorothy appeared on four seasons of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, where she became a fan favorite.
"Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy's Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school," according to Netflix. "Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community."
Though she lives in the lap of luxury now, Mimi comes from humble beginnings in Vietnam.
"At the height of the war, at the age of seven, Mimi and her seven brothers and sisters were unable to flee their village to find safety, so instead spent two years living in a large hole in the ground, with scant food or water," according to the the streamer.
Once in America, Mimi started her own business, got married and started a family. Her husband is Donald Morris, CEO of Morris Group International, and the couple have three children.
Despite her lush life, Mimi "has never lost her work ethic nor her strong survival skills in the face of adversity," says Netflix. "At first blush, Mimi comes off light-hearted, witty, and joyful—but don't let her delightful demeanor fool you. Nothing gets past her."
Sounds like a perfect reality TV star to us!
Cast members Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu and Anna Shay will all return, as season two of Bling Empire promises to bring even more glitzy drama than its predecessor.
"This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey's relationship is questioned," says Netflix. "And as Kane and Kevin's best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills's rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare."
Christine teased that season two was rough for her, but only because she cares so deeply about what viewers see.
"I take a lot of the hits just for the overall benefit of the show," she told E! News in March. "I wish I was a little bit more selfish and I could just be like the one who comes up on top, but I feel like I'm always looking at the bigger picture. I want the show to be a hit."
See if Christine's risks were worth it—and how the two new cast members fare—when the second season of Bling Empire premieres May 13 on Netflix.