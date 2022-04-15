Meet Bling Empire's 2 New Cast Members For Season 2

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

Bling Empire is about to shine even brighter.

The Netflix hit, which follows the lavish lifestyles of a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles, is adding two new cast members for season two, E! News can exclusively reveal.

Joining the festivities for season two, which premieres May 13, are TV personality and entrepreneur Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris.

No stranger to the reality TV cameras, Dorothy appeared on four seasons of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, where she became a fan favorite.

"Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy's Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school," according to Netflix. "Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community."

Though she lives in the lap of luxury now, Mimi comes from humble beginnings in Vietnam.