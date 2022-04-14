Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Husband Bob Saget's Friendship With Gilbert Gottfried

Watch : Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

As the comedy world mourns Gilbert Gottfried, Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute on behalf of her late husband Bob Saget.

Just one day after Gottfried passed away at the age of 67, Rizzo, who recently lost Saget, reflected on the two comics' bond.

"Bob loved Gilbert so dearly," Rizzo wrote on Twitter April 13.

She reshared a photo from Gottfried's Instagram that showed the pals sitting in a restaurant booth along with Norm Macdonald, who died in September after a private cancer battle, and Jeff Ross. Rizzo wrote that Saget "had a special friendship" with Gottfried, adding, "As he did with everyone in this photo."

Rizzo then sent her love to her "wonderful friend Jeff," noting "Gilbert's loss is beyond painful for him," and expressed how she was thinking of Gottfried's "amazing & strong wife" Dara Kravitz, concluding her message by writing "Much love & support to his family."

Gottfried's friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told People the "beloved and iconic comedian," who was also an actor and provided voices for several characters including Iago in Aladdin, "passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67 years old. Gottfried's family described him as a "wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children" Lily, 14, and Max, 12.