Norm Macdonald Dead at 61: Jim Carrey and More Saturday Night Live Stars Honor Late Comedian

Watch : "SNL" Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

Norm MacDonald is being remembered for his talents on and off the stage.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, NBC News confirmed through his manager that the former Saturday Night Live star had passed away in the morning hours after battling cancer for nearly a decade. He was 61.

"He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him," longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement. "Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Many will remember Norm as the anchor for Saturday Night Live's popular segment "Weekend Update." He was a cast member of the NBC series from 1993 to 1998. He also earned roles on the big screen in projects like Billy Madison and Dirty Work.

Later this fall, he was set to appear in the upcoming New York Comedy Festival scheduled to kick off in November.