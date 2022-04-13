The Skinny Confidential Founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick Shares Mother's Day Gift Picks For Busy Moms

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is running an empire. The skincare expert has an ever-expanding brand of beauty products, called The Skinny Confidential. She is an author, writing the ultimate book for beauty enthusiasts called The Skinny Confidential's Get the F*ck Out of the Sun: Routines, Products, Tips, and Insider Secrets from 100+ of the World's Best Skincare Gurus. She hosts The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with her husband Michael Bosstick. She's also a mom, with an adorable daughter Zaza and another baby on the way.

Since Lauryn is a beauty expert, a busy mogul, and a mom, of course, we turned to her for some Mother's Day insights. She shared her holiday plans with E!, remarking, "I am celebrating with my daughter and husband, maybe a few friends and we're going to do a mimosa brunch, or mint tea for me since I am very pregnant. After brunch, I want to sit on my ass and do absolutely nothing, but relax."

The entrepreneur divulged, "The heartburn with my second pregnancy is so bad that I just want to take the day to read, rest, and rejuvenate." Whether you're pregnant or not, we all want to read, rest, and rejuvenate, right? If that sounds like you, keep on scrolling to see Lauryn's Mother's Day gift picks, recommendations for busy moms, and some kid-approved snacks and activities.