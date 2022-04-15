What Went Down During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's First Date

Watch : How Kris Jenner FEELS About Kourtney's Vegas Wedding

The first kiss of many.

During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was responsible for her first kiss with now-fiancé Travis Barker. In a confessional, the Poosh founder confirmed that she "made the first move," as she planted one on the Blink-182 rocker during a movie night.

But how did they even get there? After taking some time for herself, Kourtney decided that she wanted to romantically pursue her longtime family friend. "During the pandemic, we were texting, and so, I just put it out there," she explained. "Like, flirtatious conversation. Finally, once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie—and the whole movie he didn't make a move."

Since Travis was "taking a long time," according to Kourtney, the reality-TV star decided to bite the bullet and go in for a kiss. Kourtney quipped, "I don't have time for this movie marathon."

And if you've seen Kourtney and Travis on any red carpet, you know that they've been locking lips ever since.