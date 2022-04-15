What Went Down During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's First Date

The first kiss of many.
During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was responsible for her first kiss with now-fiancé Travis Barker. In a confessional, the Poosh founder confirmed that she "made the first move," as she planted one on the Blink-182 rocker during a movie night.
But how did they even get there? After taking some time for herself, Kourtney decided that she wanted to romantically pursue her longtime family friend. "During the pandemic, we were texting, and so, I just put it out there," she explained. "Like, flirtatious conversation. Finally, once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie—and the whole movie he didn't make a move."
Since Travis was "taking a long time," according to Kourtney, the reality-TV star decided to bite the bullet and go in for a kiss. Kourtney quipped, "I don't have time for this movie marathon."
And if you've seen Kourtney and Travis on any red carpet, you know that they've been locking lips ever since.
The pair got engaged on Oct. 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif. The sweet proposal featured dozens of red roses, white candles and a beach sunset.
An eyewitness told E! News at the time that "Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear." What's even better? A trailer for The Kardashians confirmed that the moment was filmed and will be included on the show.
The happy couple then celebrated their engagement with their loved ones, including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more.
On April 3, Kourtney and Travis—or Kravis, as the Internet likes to call them—had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. (It wasn't legally binding, as the duo didn't obtain a marriage license.)
"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am," Kourtney wrote alongside a few photos from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram on April 6. "After an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
