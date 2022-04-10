Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Step Out for Dinner Date

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

It seems like Lord Disick has a new lady in his life!

Scott Disick and model Rebecca Donaldson continued to spark relationship rumors on Saturday, April 9, when the pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat with friends at Nobu in Malibu.

Keeping their outfits cool and casual, Rebecca could be seen sporting a white tank top, black purse and sunglasses perched on her head, while Scott opted for a laid-back look with a black hoodie.

Things have been heating up between the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, and model, 27, as of late. The pair's latest dinner date comes just two days after they were seen holding hands while making their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere for the Kardashian family's new Hulu reality show The Kardashians on April 7.

Prior to taking their relationship to the red carpet, Scott and Rebecca were also spotted leaving a Los Angeles club hand-in-hand a day earlier on April 6.