Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for the First Time Since Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen hand-in-hand during their first outing since their "practice" vows in Vegas. See the photos of the happy couple at the Hulu premiere of their new show.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Date Night at Hulu Show Premiere

These photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—snapped just days after their Las Vegas vows—officially take the wedding cake.
 
Days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker celebrated their love with a "practice" April 3 wedding, the happy couple hit the red carpet together in Los Angeles for the premiere of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney wore a black caped gown that bared her midriff for the April 7 event, while Travis coordinated with his other half by rocking a matching dark suit. The couple was joined on the red carpet by Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's 7-year-old son, Reign, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. Travis is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who attend the premiere event as well.

The latest sighting of the couple comes on the heels of news that the two exchanged vows in Vegas, just hours after attending the 2022 Grammys on April 3. And while fans were excited of the possibility that the duo, better known as "Kravis," tied the knot at their impromptu chapel pop-in, Kourtney has since confirmed that we'll have to wait a little longer because the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am," Kourtney wrote alongside a few photos from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram on April 6. "After an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Still, Kourtney's family and close friends have already been toasting to the photographic proof of their nuptials. Under the Poosh founder's post, sister Kim Kardashian commented with four wedding chapel emojis, with family friend Simon Huck adding, "Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?"

As for the anticipated non-practice main event, a source confirmed to E! News in January that they definitely "want the wedding to happen this year."
 
And as a second source put it, the pair simply can't wait to cement their happily ever after. "Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other," the insider told E! News at the time. "They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."

Watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for much more of our interviews and exclusive behind the scenes access with the Kardashian-Jenners. And keeping scrolling to see more pictures from the red carpet event!

