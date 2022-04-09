Amber Heard Hopes She and Johnny Depp Can "Move On" After Defamation Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp Accused Her of Affairs

Amber Heard is taking a social media break as she prepares to face off against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in court during a defamation trial, and is hoping they both eventually put the past behind them.

In a rare statement on Instagram, posted Saturday, April 9, the 35-year-old Aquaman actress wrote, "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court."

In a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, published two years after she filed for divorce from Depp, Heard wrote that "two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out." In March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit over the article, which makes no mention of the actor.

"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," Heard wrote in her Instagram post. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."