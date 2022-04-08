EXCLUSIVE

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere
Exclusive

Inside The Kardashians Premiere and After-Party With Kim, Pete Davidson and More

We're going beyond the red carpet for The Kardashians premiere and the unforgettable after-party held on April 7. Read on for details on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and more.

By Kisha Forde Apr 08, 2022 12:04 PM
Looking to keep up with this premiere event? No worries, we got you.
 
On April 7, members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew (and their dates) including Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick showed up and showed out for the premiere of their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. And while their red carpet entrances are enough to keep us talking, lucky for you, E! News has an access pass to the festivities that happened inside the screening and the after-party.
 
When it came to the screening, an eyewitness noted that Kim and Pete left for the after-party hand-in-hand, with the two mingling with everyone at the celebration afterwards. Pete also spent a lot of time chatting with Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble as Kim kept the pleasantries going.
 
As for Kravis, it's no surprise that there was no shortage of PDA between the newly-weds. But Travis wasn't the only Barker in the house since the rocker's daughter, Alabama, was also in attendance and hung out with Kourtney's grandmother MJ Shannon, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Faye Resnick.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

As for Khloe, the Good American founder spent her evening hanging with besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. Kylie was briefly at the after party, the eyewitness noted, but left the festivities early, while Scott—although he attended the premiere with model Rebecca Donaldson—seemed to skip the after-party altogether.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

For more pics from the premiere event, keep scrolling….
 
-Reporting by Alyssa Ray

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana De La Hoya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson
Backgrid
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Ben Winston & Kim Kardashian
Image Press / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Dorit Kemsley
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landon Barker
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Julia Lester
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Jonathan Cheban
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Olivia Pierson
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Nicole Williams English
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Natalie Halcro
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Saffron Barker
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Anastasia Kingsnorth
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Yris Palmer
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Atiana De La Hoya
