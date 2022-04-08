Kris Jenner Shares the "Conversations" Her Family Had Before Joining The Kardashians

It's a new era for the Kardashians!
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated the premiere of their new reality series, The Kardashians, with a special screening at Goya Studios on April 7. Joined by members of their inner circle—including Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker and her ex Scott Disick—the family happily posed for photos on the red carpet before making their way inside, where Kris delivered speech to guests.
"When we started having conversations about doing another show, we knew it had to be the right fit to recommit ourselves—and we found it," the momager said. "We can't wait for you to see the first episode of the show."
Earlier on in the evening, Kris exclusively shared with E! News' Daily Pop on what fans can expect from The Kardashians. Explaining that the series is "a little more dark" than the family's first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris said, "A lot of stuff happens in the year that we've been gone and had that little break."
"It's a little more focused on each girl individually, not as much as a family every single time," she continued, adding that she and her daughters will "make it worth the wait."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end last year after 20 seasons. It was voted the Best Reality Show of 2021 at E!'s People's Choice Awards in December.
While accepting the award, Kim called the family's experience filming the series an "incredible 14-year ride."
"All of the memories we have can never be replaced," the SKIMS mogul said. "We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."
Khloe added to fans, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome."
Keep up with the fam by scrolling on to see who else was at the premiere of The Kardashians. And watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for much more of our interviews and exclusive behind the scenes access with the Kardashian-Jenners.