Christine Quinn Has a New Ally in Selling Sunset's Season 5 Trailer

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Emma Says "ZERO" Chance On Christine Friendship

The Selling Sunset trailer is proof that season five is proof the Oppenheim Group is more competitive than the L.A. real estate market.

In the preview released April 7, Netflix reveals that Mary Fitzgerald has been promoted to a managerial position, effectively making her the boss of Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith and... Christine Quinn. This doesn't bode well with Christine, to say the least.

In her new role, Mary warns Christine, "If you want to be a part of the brokerage, you need to stop disrespecting the other agents," to which the mom of 11-month-old Christian Georges Dumontet replies, "I have never once instigated a situation."

While the other women would likely disagree, there's one new agent that's on team Christine: Chelsea Lazkani.

The British-Nigerian luxury realtor cozies up to the self-proclaimed villain, who says that "these bitches aren't ready, because we're about to take over."

And Chelsea is fully on-board, calling her and Christine the "Black and blonde Barbie."