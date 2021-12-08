Christine Quinn Reveals How She Really Feels About Being the "Villain" on Selling Sunset

Watch : Christine Quinn FANGIRLS Over Mindy Kaling at 2021 PCAs

Christine Quinn isn't holding back when it comes to Selling Sunset drama.

The 33-year-old Oppenheim Group realtor caught up with Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and spoke about the hit Netflix reality series. When Laverne jokingly asked Christine if her "back hurt from carrying the season of the show," she replied, "If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know because it was exhausting even for me."

Christine also had an equally cheeky response when asked if she likes "being the center of all the drama."

"Do I think I'm the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I'm the drama," she said, seemingly quoting the viral TikTok sound of drag queen Scarlet Envy's interview on RuPaul's Drag Race. "Yeah, I live for it. I love being the villain and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Christine's appearance at the 2021 PCAs comes almost two weeks since season four of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix. As always, the latest season saw plenty of drama and tension—especially between Christine and castmate Chrishell Stause.