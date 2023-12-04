Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Hasn’t Spoken Out About Divorce From Christina Evangeline

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline called it quits last year after more than a decade of marriage. Now, he's explaining why he's staying quiet on the breakup.

Kenan Thompson is not going live with these details. 

While the Saturday Night Live star touched on his divorce from Christina Evangeline in his new memoir When I Was Your Age, he mostly kept his thoughts about their split under wraps. In fact, Kenan has largely avoided speaking about the 2022 breakup until now.

"I didn't really want to speak out of turn on people who aren't there to tell their vision of the story as well," he said on Today Dec. 4. "So, I just kind of told my perspective, basically."

However, Kenan is willing to talk about his love for their daughters Georgia, 9, and Gianna, 5, saying that being a girl dad is "the best."

"They're my daily focus outside of myself. They are definitely my sweethearts," Kenan noted. "I love them."

And outside of his ex, he promised the book will "tell the whole story from A to Z," including "99 percent" of his life.

The comedian, 45, filed for divorce from Christina in June 2022 after more than 10 years of marriage, according to the records obtained by TMZ. He and the interior designer were separated for over a year prior to the filing, according to the outlet, citing sources close to the couple. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kenan and Christina dated for four years before tying the knot in November 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

Though the Good Burger star and his wife largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, he was never shy about their road to parenthood. During a June 2020 conversation People, Kenan opened up about becoming a family man.  

"It just all happened at kind of the same time," he said. "We were married for three years before we had a baby, but it was always in our mind. So, it was always that plan. The whole family-man thing of it all just kicked right in, and it's just been an amazing ride." 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As for how he's changed since welcoming his daughters?

"I've definitely grown and matured in ways that I never imagined," Kenan added. "And then there were ways that I did imagine that come through, like dropping my kids off at school and what that experience was like, and having things come full circle like that—like watching a big girl do her homework. It's just been amazing."

