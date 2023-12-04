Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Hasn’t Spoken Out About Divorce From Christina Evangeline

Watch : "Kenan" Season 2 First Look

Kenan Thompson is not going live with these details.

While the Saturday Night Live star touched on his divorce from Christina Evangeline in his new memoir When I Was Your Age, he mostly kept his thoughts about their split under wraps. In fact, Kenan has largely avoided speaking about the 2022 breakup until now.

"I didn't really want to speak out of turn on people who aren't there to tell their vision of the story as well," he said on Today Dec. 4. "So, I just kind of told my perspective, basically."

However, Kenan is willing to talk about his love for their daughters Georgia, 9, and Gianna, 5, saying that being a girl dad is "the best."

"They're my daily focus outside of myself. They are definitely my sweethearts," Kenan noted. "I love them."

And outside of his ex, he promised the book will "tell the whole story from A to Z," including "99 percent" of his life.