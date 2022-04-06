Is Julia Fox Really Down to Join RHONY? Hear Leah McSweeney's Answer

Watch : RHONY's Leah McSweeney on Rock Bottoms, Recovery & Rihanna

Julia Fox's gems? Uncut. Her future as a reality TV star? Undetermined.

But that hasn't stopped the internet from speculating about whether the actress would be a good fit for The Real Housewives of New York City. Inspired by Bravo's recent announcement that the network is rebooting and recasting the franchise ahead of the show's next season, some fans have begun floating Julia's name as a potential cast member.

There's no denying that the native New Yorker would be a breath of fresh air for the series, especially since she'd be a timely addition. Julia's short-lived relationship with Kanye West catapulted her into the spotlight, but what's kept her there is her meme-ability, signature style and unapologetic attitude—a.k.a. the makings of a great Real Housewife.

Julia has yet to publicly express interest, but thankfully her good friend, RHONY's very own Leah McSweeney, weighed in on the idea during the April 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen specifically asked Leah if Julia would "really want to be on RHONY," to which she replied, "I mean, I don't see why not."