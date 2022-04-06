See Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Share a True Love's Kiss on Set of Enchanted Sequel

Watch : Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

How does she know he loves her?

Why, with true love's kiss, of course! Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey were spotted sharing a smooch while in character on the set of their new movie Disenchanted in New York on April 5. The 47-year-old actress, who plays Giselle, wore a floral-print dress with a red belt and matching shoes for the scene while the 56-year-old actor, who portrays Robert, donned a dark green jacket and khaki pants.

The last time fans saw Giselle, originally from the fairy-tale kingdom of Andalasia, and Robert at the end of the 2007 movie Enchanted, they were living happily in New York after falling in love. But just last week, costars Amy and Patrick were seen filming in Buckinghamshire, a county in South East England, and she was pushing a baby carriage while dressed in some rather regal attire.

While fans will have to wait until the sequel is released this fall to get the full story on Giselle and Robert's next chapter, there are a few things viewers know for sure.