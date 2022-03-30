See the First Photos of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on the Set of Enchanted Sequel

Watch : Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey back on set is a dream come true.

The stars were photographed in the U.K. while filming the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, in which they're reprising their roles as Giselle and Robert Phillip. In the photos obtained by E! News, Amy is seen pushing a pram in a broad gold fairy-tale dress and patterned hood, hinting at a possible child in Giselle's future. Meanwhile, Patrick, 56, is wearing a quilted tunic, knee-high boots and white shirt to complete his look.

The shots were taken in Buckinghamshire, a village just North of London that seemed to be transformed into a town fit for a fairy tale. Amy teased some details on the happenings in the kingdom of Andalasia in a September interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"There's a lot more singing," the 47-year-old actress said about the sequel, which is set for release later this year, on The Tonight Show. "And there's a lot more dancing, which was humbling."