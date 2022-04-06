The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Armadillo Gets Praise and a Standing Ovation After Onstage Fall

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The show must go on.

This is clearly Armadillo's motto in the April 6 episode of The Masked Singer. In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, guest panelist Nicole Byer gave the costumed contestant a shout-out for powering through after an onstage fall.

"Wow, I love the energy," the Nailed It host says in the preview. "When you fell down, I was like, 'Oh, there he goes!'"

Per Byer, she loved the fact that the masked participant "just got right back up." She adds, "You weren't like, 'Help! I'm hurt.' I would've just stayed down there and been like, 'This is a wrap on me.'"

And, as Armadillo reveals, he almost did just that, but host Nick Cannon's encouragement motivated him to persevere.

As for who is underneath the Armadillo costume? That's still unclear.

But we do know the Team Good contestant is a fan of classics, tackling "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers in the March 30 episode.