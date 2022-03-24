The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Under the Thingamabob & Cyclops Costumes

It was a dramatic night on The Masked Singer, as not one, but two celebrities got unmasked.
The final three contestants in the first round—Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly—all performed for a spot in the finale.
First, it was Thingamabob. He impressed the panel with a version of MKTO's "Classic" and told a story about his family not believing in his childhood dream. His clue package featured a kangaroo, a wrecking ball, a picnic table and some luggage with a bull emblem on it.
Up next, Cyclops surprised the panelists with his choice of Irene Cara's iconic "Flashdance (What A Feeling)." After a clue package that included Michelangelo's Statue of David, a lottery ticket and a fiddle.
Finally, Firefly took to the stage and performed "Attention" by Charlie Puth. She impressed the entire panel with her vocals. Her clue package featured a photo of Kanye West and sticks of TNT. Based on her singing and slick dancing, all the panelists agreed that she must be a professional performer.
After a Final Showdown performance of "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown, it was the end of the road for both Thingamabob and Cyclops.
Thingamabob got the bad news first, and he took off his mask to reveal Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.
It was Cyclops' turn next, removing his big headpiece to unveil Lost actor Jorge Garcia.
As for Firefly? They advanced to the finale.
For more information on this batch of Masked Singer contestants—including who might be under the Firefly costume—scroll below!