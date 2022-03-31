The Masked Singer: See Which Supermodel Was Under the Lemur Costume

The latest round of The Masked Singer had us seeing triple.
Five—or more?—new mystery celebrity contestants took to the stage, aiming for a spot in the finale.
The episode was highlighted by a performance by Team Bad's Hydra, a three-headed dragon who sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister." It was unclear to the entire panel if Hydra was one person imitating three voices, or three separate people underneath the gigantic costume.
Hydra's clue package featured a shark, a pack of gum, a beach ball and a Magic 8-ball that said "ask your amigos."
Miss Teddy, representing Team Cuddly, performed an inspired version of Taylor Dayne's "Tell It To My Heart." The mystery celeb, disguised in a Care Bear-like costume, had a clue package featuring a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, a pillow fight and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was very confident that it was actress Loretta Devine under the head piece.
Fellow Team Cuddy member Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move." Her clue package included eye cream, a guitar, a magazine cover and a literal rolling stone.
Ringmaster, hoping to join Team Good teammate Firefly in the finale, sang "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus after a clue package that included a coffee mug with Miley's face. Other hints included a bowl of cereal and a game of tic-tac-toe. However, the biggest reveal came when Ringmaster said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again." Could we be in store for a Pussycat Dolls reunion?!
Finally, Armadillo performed a version of "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. The Team Good member's clue package included a bow and arrow, beefcake imagery and a BBQ grill.
After the audience and panel voted, it was Lemur who got the boot. Once unmasked, it was revealed to be legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley, which was eventually guessed by panelist Ken Jeong.
Read more to find out all the details about the mystery contestants, including Firefly, who has already earned a spot in the finale.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.