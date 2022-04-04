Louis C.K.’s 2022 Grammys Win for Best Comedy Album Stirs Up Social Media Backlash

Watch : Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!

Louis C.K.'s latest Grammy win has caused quite the stir on social media.



During the 2022 Grammys on March 3, the stand-up comedian—who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017—took home the Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for his project Sincerely Louis C.K., in which he joked about his sexual misconduct.



Though his win was not televised, it was met with immediate backlash from fans who believe his controversial past should have kept him from winning and being nominated altogether.



"Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don't want to hear any more whining about cancel culture," tweeted one person, adding, "Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences."



Another person wrote, "If #TheseStoriesAreTrue, @Grammys, how do you justify awarding Louis CK best comedy album after he did NOTHING to repair the harm he did?" while a third fan tweeted that C.K.'s win was "beyond disgusting for all victims of [sexual misconduct], but is especially telling of how these revered institutions, in fact, do not give a f--k about victims of violence. They will ALWAYS foster and celebrate violence."