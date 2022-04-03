See Trinity K. Bonet Recreate Ariana Grande's Most Popular Grammys Look to Date

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Trinity K. Bonet wanted Ariana Grande's Grammys dress, and she got it.

On April 3, at the 2022 Grammys, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum recreated the show-stopping Giambattista Valli dress the "pov" artist rocked at the award show in 2020. And when we say she recreated, we mean it, as Trinity hit the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing the same billowing grey gown as well as a high blonde ponytail and long satin opera gloves.

We're sure this homage has Ariana looking side to side!

On April 2, Trinity teased that she, along with fellow RuPaul's Drag Race queens Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Jaida Essence Hall, Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, would be paying tribute to some of the greatest Grammys looks of all time. "We're serving the GRAMMYs most iconic looks from past years," Trinity wrote on Instagram, "we'll be answering your burning questions from the comment section AND we'll be celebrating music's biggest night!"