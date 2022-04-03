2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

See Trinity K. Bonet Recreate Ariana Grande's Most Popular Grammys Look to Date

On April 3, drag queen Trinity K. Bonet hit the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a look that was identical to Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys ensemble. See the homage below.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 03, 2022 10:19 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsRupaul's Drag RaceAriana GrandeCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Trinity K. Bonet wanted Ariana Grande's Grammys dress, and she got it.

On April 3, at the 2022 Grammys, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum recreated the show-stopping Giambattista Valli dress the "pov" artist rocked at the award show in 2020. And when we say she recreated, we mean it, as Trinity hit the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing the same billowing grey gown as well as a high blonde ponytail and long satin opera gloves.

We're sure this homage has Ariana looking side to side!

On April 2, Trinity teased that she, along with fellow RuPaul's Drag Race queens Asia O'Hara, Derrick BarryKahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Naomi SmallsJaida Essence Hall, Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, would be paying tribute to some of the greatest Grammys looks of all time. "We're serving the GRAMMYs most iconic looks from past years," Trinity wrote on Instagram, "we'll be answering your burning questions from the comment section AND we'll be celebrating music's biggest night!"

photos
Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"You can only imagine who I'm doing," Trinity added in a video tease. "I try to think outside of the box. So, it's probably not somebody that you know."

We see what you did there, Trinity!

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After sharing an extreme close-up of Ariana's 2020 Grammys gown, fans began speculating that the drag performer was paying tribute to the pop idol. One fan commented, "that's definitely ariana." Another chimed in, "It's giving Ariana Grande Cinderella dress."

Unfortunately for Trinity, Ariana won't be able to see this recreation IRL, as she is not attending this year's award show. The Wicked actress shared on Instagram on April 3, "some positions memories to celebrate grammy day :) reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so. it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we've already won. :) have a beautiful time, i am celebrating all of you there today!"

Well, if Ariana can't be there, at least we have Trinity there channeling her.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards today, Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

4

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

5

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List