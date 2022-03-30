How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

After an unexpected postponement, the 2022 Grammys is finally here!

The award show was originally planned for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), but got postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases in Los Angeles, according to the Recording Academy. Now the show celebrating this past year's musical talent is set for Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nominees for this year's big event include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Arlo Parks, Ariana Grande and more. Unlike last year's Grammys, this year will reintroduce a live audience.

This 2022 Grammys may also look and feel different because of some recent changes the Recording Academy made to their categories. They've added Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field), as well as expand their nominees for general-field categories from eight to ten total nominees.

That means more stars to root for the gold.

Read on for more details and insight on the musical event!