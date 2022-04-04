2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber's Bold Red Carpet Accessories Are a Sight to Behold

Music’s biggest night doubled as date night for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. See pics of the singer's look, complete with Crocs and a pink beanie hat.

By Kisha Forde Apr 04, 2022 12:05 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey BieberGrammys
Justin Bieber has both a beauty and a beat at the 2022 Grammys.
 
The Justice singer—who's up for an impressive eight trophies at this year's award ceremony April 3—stepped out to the Las Vegas show with wife Hailey Bieber. For the star-studded evening, Hailey graced the red carpet wearing a strapless white dress, while Justin opted to rock a suit with a pink beanie hat—and Crocs!

This year's round of nominations for the 28-year-old singer—which includes the chance at the coveted awards for Record of the Year and Album of the Year—brings his overall total up to a whopping 22 Grammy noms earned throughout the course of his career. Out of those, prior to tonight's ceremony, Justin has won two—which, of course, is subject to change in just a matter of a few hours.

The couple's big night out also comes just weeks after Hailey revealed she experienced a health scare when she was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

After releasing a statement on March 12, assuring fans that she was A-OK, she further proved that she was on the mend when she attended one of Justin's shows on March 13.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And just one week after that, the couple were seen enjoying a double date night alongside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. A source close to the singer exclusively told E! News that their recent outing was "just what they needed" to move forward.
 
"Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her," the insider shared. "They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time."

Keep scrolling to see more celeb couples enjoying a date night at the 2022 Grammys!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Omer Fedi & Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Annika Backes & Tiesto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dan Tooker & Elle King
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Sigel & James Hunt
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Lowery & John 5
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis & Lucky Diaz
