Why a Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Engagement Is "Not Coming Soon"

Watch : Devin Booker GETS CANDID About Kendall Jenner Romance

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are in no rush to put a ring on it.

A source close to Kendall exclusively tells E! News that while the pair are deeply committed to each other, engagement is not a priority.

"Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong, but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot," the source tells E! News.

According to the insider, Kendall, 26, doesn't have a ring or an extravagant wedding on her mind but rather, is satisfied with the state of their relationship.

"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding," the source shared. "She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

As for their current relationship dynamic? The source explained that Kendall is a very independent woman, so their busy schedules work for them. The insider added that when she and the Phoenix Suns NBA player are in the same city, they spend lots of time together.