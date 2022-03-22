How Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Moving Forward After Her Health Scare

Watch : Justin Bieber's Special On-Stage Tribute to Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber always has the best intentions for his wife.

Less than a month after Hailey Bieber experienced a blood clot in her brain, her husband is doing all that he can to be a supportive partner.

"Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her," a source close to the singer exclusively shared with E! News. "They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time. This weekend, they wanted to spend some time getting out and enjoying themselves."

On March 20, Justin and Hailey stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., for a double date with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

"Justin and Hailey wanted to get out after spending a quiet week at home," the source shared. "He wanted to take her to a nice dinner and for her to spend time with her close friends. It was just what they needed and they had a nice time."