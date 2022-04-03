Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

For someone who once rapped about "rules," there are none when it comes to Doja Cat’s ever-evolving fashion. Take a look at some of the Grammy nominee's jaw-dropping looks from over the years.

Watch: Doja Cat Seemingly QUITS Music in Series of Tweets

The secret behind Doja Cat's signature style? Baby, we need to know.
 
After all, there's no doubt that the 26-year-old will be serving some up serious looks at this year's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas April 3—especially seeing as how she's up for an impressive eight trophies, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
 
In fact, believe it or not, Doja's notable fashion taste was the force behind her 2018 viral hit, "Mooo!," which unexpectedly thrust her (and cows for a while) into the spotlight—and kickstarted her career.
 
"OK, so I love cosplay—not really cosplay in the nerdy way, I just like to dress up," she told HighSnobiety that year of her inspiration. "That's a huge part of what inspires me to make music, pretty much. I usually get on Instagram Live, and I had bought a ton of costumes. The one costume that I wore that day was the cow one. It was such an obnoxious shirt; the sleeves were so ridiculous. I loved it and I just didn't know what to write about in that moment."

She recalled, "I was just like, ‘Alright, f--k it. I'm just going to make a song about cows. Why not? That might be interesting.' I wanted it to sound good, I wasn't trying to go into it in a joking way.... It's not just a piece of comedy, really. That's how that came about, just from that outfit."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Since then, Doja has gone on to conquer bigger and better pastures—which also led her to up her fashion game. For more of her legend-dairy looks over the years, keep scrolling…

Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY
January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

Tiffany Kyees
October 2020

Pretty Little Thing! In October 2020, the "Say So" artist attended an event for the clothing brand wearing a gorgeous, multi-colored outfit.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
August 2021

For another Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy, the 26-year-old wore a floral midi dress with ruffle detail.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards this Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

