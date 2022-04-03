Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Watch : Doja Cat Seemingly QUITS Music in Series of Tweets

The secret behind Doja Cat's signature style? Baby, we need to know.



After all, there's no doubt that the 26-year-old will be serving some up serious looks at this year's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas April 3—especially seeing as how she's up for an impressive eight trophies, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.



In fact, believe it or not, Doja's notable fashion taste was the force behind her 2018 viral hit, "Mooo!," which unexpectedly thrust her (and cows for a while) into the spotlight—and kickstarted her career.



"OK, so I love cosplay—not really cosplay in the nerdy way, I just like to dress up," she told HighSnobiety that year of her inspiration. "That's a huge part of what inspires me to make music, pretty much. I usually get on Instagram Live, and I had bought a ton of costumes. The one costume that I wore that day was the cow one. It was such an obnoxious shirt; the sleeves were so ridiculous. I loved it and I just didn't know what to write about in that moment."