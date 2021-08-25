Doja Cat Set to Make Hosting Debut at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Introducing MTV's newest hostess with the mostess!
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the cable network surprised pop culture fans when they announced Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
"I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow," the 25-year-old rapper shared on Instagram alongside the shocked face with exploding head emoji. "Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv."
According to MTV, Doja will absolutely raise the bar with another eye-catching performance. And because she's nominated in categories including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, there's a chance the Grammy nominee could walk away with some serious trophies.
The announcement comes just days after MTV revealed a star-studded list of artists who are expected to perform live at the Barclays Center in New York City. Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots are set to deliver show-stopping performances. And spoiler alert: More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
As for the awards, fans still have the opportunity to vote for their favorites across 14 gender-neutral categories through Sept. 3.
One group that is already guaranteed a special honor is the Foo Fighters. The legendary rock band will receive the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award at this year's show.
The band known for hits like "Best of You," Everlong" and "The Pretender" will also perform in their first VMAs performance since 2007.
Let the countdown begin! Mark your calendars for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards airing Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on MTV.