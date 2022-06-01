BET Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

After the nominees were announced, online critics complained that Lil Nas X was not nominated. The artist himself wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated. i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top ifs try to pretend we are invisible"

In another since-deleted Tweet on June 1, Lil Nas X wrote, "thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!"

For those artists nominated and their fans, the upcoming show promises some monumental moments.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu