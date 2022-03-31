See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game.

While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).

After all, who can forget that Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys? The low-plunging, see-through number caught so much attention at the time that it led to the creation of Google Image Search. In fact, the iconic gown even has its own Wikipedia page now.

In honor of the upcoming 2022 Grammys, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, we're taking a look back at the most audacious fashion moments in the music award show's 64-year history.