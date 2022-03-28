Oscars 2022

See Will Smith’s Kids Support Their Dad at Vanity Fair Party After Chris Rock Incident

Following the on-stage fiasco with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith (and his trophy!) celebrated the night at the Vanity Fair party alongside his wife and kids Trey, Willow and Jaden.

By Kisha Forde Mar 28, 2022
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithOscarsCelebrities
Despite the debacle, Will Smith's after-party celebration with his family went off without a hitch.
 
Just hours after he made headlines for his onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (in case this is your first scroll through the Internet today, check out the details here) and subsequent Best Actor win, the King Richard star attended the Vanity Fair after-party with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and kids Trey, 29 (whose mom is his ex Sheree Zampino), Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

In the photos from the star-studded affair, the Smith crew seemed to have recovered from the whole rollercoaster of an evening, with the 53-year-old actor even seen rapping along to his own music throughout the night.
 
Just hours earlier, though, the multihyphenate was in less of a time-to-sit-back-and-unwind mood. After presenter Chris took a swipe at his wife's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" Will literally swung into action to defend the actress, who has been candid about her struggle with alopecia. Climbing on stage from his front row seat to slap Chris, Will yelled at the comedian, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

After the incident, Will's youngest son seemed to tweet in support of his dad, simply writing, "And That's How We Do It."

Accepting his Best Actor trophy not even a full hour later, the King Richard lead used part of his acceptance speech to apologize to his "fellow nominees and the Academy."

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

For more pics of the Smith family throughout the night, keep scrolling…

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Family of Five

Will Smith (and his Oscar) struck a pose along with his wife Jada-Pinkett Smith and kids, Trey, Jaden and Willow.

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Willow Smith was seen hanging out with Chloe Bailey at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
All Smiles

Will and Jada are all smiles as they pose together for a quick pic.

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
All Together

Will and Jada, along with their three kids, strike another pose for a family photo.

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Greeting Fellow Guests

Will Smith holds his Oscar as he chats it up with Lupita Nyong'o.

Watch E! News' Daily Pop Monday, Mar. 28 at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Oscars' biggest moments.

