Missed Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale? Check Out These 15 Must-Shop Activewear Deals

Start the week off right with these amazing under $50 deals on activewear from brands like Z by Zella, Free People FP Movement, Alo, Adidas and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Mar 28, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Ecomm, Nordstrom Rack Activewear DealsNordstrom Rack

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

Sadly, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale just ended. Lucky for us, there are still so many incredible deals to score at Nordstrom Rack right now, and we've got a roundup we know you're going to love. 

Now that it's spring, many of us will be spending more time exercising outdoors. If you want to give your workout wardrobe an upgrade for the season, Nordstrom Rack is the perfect place to shop. Right now, you can score up to 80% off activewear from brands like Z by Zella, Alo, Free People FP Movement, AdidasEleven by Venus Williams, Terez and so much more. Whether you're in the market for new leggings, sports bras or jackets, there's definitely something for you on sale today. 

Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack today to check out all the amazing deals on must-shop activewear. We've rounded up some of our favorite under $50 deals. Check out our our finds below. 

Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Shop: 15 Unbelievable Deals on Bags, Clothing & More Starting As Low As $13

90 Degree by Reflex Glossy Print Bike Shorts

If you're looking for a new pair of classic bike shorts, these teal options from 90 Degree by Reflex are on sale for under $10. That's over 80% off the original price. 

$52
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Free People FP Movement Blaze It Up Bra

This bold magenta colored, plunging v-neck sports bra from Free People FP Movement is the type of piece that'll make you excited for your workouts. We love that you can also wear it as a casual top with some cute high waisted shorts or pants. It also comes in a turmeric gold option, and both are on sale for $25.

$48
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Terez 3-Inch Tall Band Capri

If you love playful bright prints, you'll love the options these Terez leggings come in. There are five different patterns to choose from, and they're all on sale for $22. 

$85
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Terez Sports Bra

If you can't resist a matching set, we highly recommend getting the matching bra as well! These sports bras from Terez come in five patterns, and they're on sale for less than $20. With discounts this good, you can get a whole set for less than the regular price of one piece. We wouldn't pass this up! 

$65
$19
Nordstrom Rack

Free People FP Movement Work It Out Hoodie

You'll want to get out and work it out when you throw on this hoodie from Free People FP Movement. It's available in two colors: watermelon and teal. It's made of soft cotton-blend fabric and features raw seams and a "perfect cozy-day slouch" fit. It's originally $68, you can snag this for as low as $25. 

$68
$19
Nordstrom Rack

Eleven by Venus Williams x Carbon38 Snap Front Terry Cloth Tennis Tank

This chic terry cloth tennis tank from Eleven by Venus Williams x Carbon38 was made to go "from the tennis court to the street and beyond." It's said to be soft, stretchy and lightweight. If you want a cute pair of leggings to go with it, you may want to consider these cute pink split cuff tennis leggings from the same brand. 

$88
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Re-Gen Long Line Sports Bra

You can never have too many sports bras, and reviews say these long line sports bras from Z by Zella are very comfortable, supportive and flattering. They come in 10 colors including grey, red and teal. Right now, they're on sale for as low as $14. 

$19
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Warm-Pp Tricot Slim 3-Stripes Track Jacket

If you need a light jacket to throw on during cooler days, this classic track jacket from Adidas is a good option. Reviewers say these jackets are stylish, "extremely comfortable," and a timeless piece to have in your wardrobe. You can get this in black or legend ink.

$50
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella High Waist Daily Leggings

Nordstrom Rack shoppers love these leggings from Z by Zella. In fact, one shopper wrote these were the "best leggings on the market." They're not only reasonably priced, they're also comfortable, stay in place and last forever. Since it's $20, you may want to snag more than one.

 

$27
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt - Plus

A classic pullover from Adidas is a must-have for anyone's closet, and these sweatshirts come in four colors including rose and bold blue. It's originally $45, but you can snag one today for as low as $24. 

$45
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Free People FP Movement You're A Peach Bra

This stylish sports bra from Free People FP Movement is designed with compressive fabric features a contrasting reflective trim. It's originally $58, but it's on sale for just $27. Sizes are selling out quick, so we'd try to snag this ASAP.

$58
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Badge of Sport Pullover Hoodie

If you're more into hoodies, the Badge of Sport pullover hoodie from Adidas is one you may want to consider. It comes in six colors and it's on sale for as low as $30. Not bad for a high-quality sweatshirt that will likely last you a long time. 

$55
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Sweaty Betty After Class Sweatshirt

This oversized "uber-soft" sweatshirt from Sweaty Betty is perfect for throwing on after a workout class or wearing while you're lounging around at home. It comes in two colors, and it's on sale for as low as $30. 

$78
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Alo Elevate Rib Tank

This rib tank from Alo will make you want to elevate your workout. It comes in shadow grey and sky blue, and reviewers say it makes a great casual top as well as a workout tank. It's originally $74, but it's on sale today for $40. 

$74
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella High Rise 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

Nordstrom Rack shoppers rate these high rise daily pocket leggings from Z by Zella highly. According to reviews, the color selection is excellent, the pockets are nice and overall, they're "really great" leggings. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $20. 

$29
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Peter Thomas Roth, Origins & More.

