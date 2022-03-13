Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beautyblender, MAC, Tula & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through April 2, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beautyblender, MAC, and Tula. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta. to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender
The Beautyblender is the No. 1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.
The revolutionary product has won 9 Allure Best of Beauty awards and 4 Allure Reader's Choice awards and the company is Latina-owned by celebrity makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. If you already own a Beautyblender, this is a great opportunity to stock up. If you haven't tried it, then you're in luck because you can get it for 50% off.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Nina Dobrev, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recommended using BeautyBlender makeup sponges too.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie
Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Ulta and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.
This brow pencil has 14,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "
What can I say- this is the best brown detail pencil, others have tried to emulate but cannot imitate. The color selection is also great. I use it to fill any sparse areas of the brow and to define."
Another shopper shared, "I was hit by a car while out on a run. I walked away with multiple broken bones a broken nose blood everywhere annnd perfect eyebrows. if you are considering getting this product BUY IT."
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray in Original Soothing Herbal Scent
The Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray is a lightweight mist that can be used as a primer, a setting spray, and whenever you need of some extra hydration. It sets and improves the wear of makeup for up to 12 hours and provides immediate hydration.
This spray has 1,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I'm a makeup artist and this product is a plus for me! I either use it as a primer or as a setting spray! But my favorite way to use it is to prep the skin for a long lasting makeup!"
Another shared, "HOLY GRAIL. I use this after I'm done concealing( before I set it) and after I'm completely done with my makeup and let me tell you!!! This makes my makeup come out airbrushed every single time. It melts all the powders so beautifully !!! I spray and wait a few seconds then press it in with my beauty blender. Love this product."
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
This sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection plus protection from blue light and pollution. Plus it gives you a luminous, non-greasy glow. You can wear this on its own or under makeup. This is a non-comedogenic formula that won't clog your pores and it doesn't leave that dreaded white cast behind.
This sunscreen has 2,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one sharing, "Makes your skin very glowy and radiant. I really like this sunscreen!" Someone else said, "Absolutely love this product. It actually doesn't even smell bad either like normal sunscreen. It makes your skin look bright and gives the perfect amount of coverage."
Tomorrow's Steals
Smashbox Full-Size Primers
Before you put on your makeup, you need a smooth canvas for it all to lay evenly. Plus, they help your makeup stay on better. Smashbox has primers that cater to specific skincare needs. There are Smashbox primers for
1. Anti-rednesss and irritation relief
2. Mattifying oily skin
3. Hydrating dry skin
4. Illuminating glow primer
A fan of the primer shared, "This is an amazing product. 10/10 recommend if you have red undertones or even if your skin get red and is sensitive. the green balances out the red and has my makeup go on flawlessly. will definitely buy this in the future and recommend this product to all of my friends and family."
Nudestix Nudies
The Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
These sticks have 1,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Only complaint is I use it up so fast! Love this product so much I always make sure I have it on hand!" Another customer said, "So in love with this formula. I have a whole collection of Nudestix blushes & highlighters and have to say I adore them. They're pigmented, blendable, and they last!"
Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment
This was created specifically for the delicate skin on the neck. It's super lightweight and it absorbs quickly, never feeling greasy on the skin. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to lifting and smoothing the skin.
"Works like a miracle," an Ulta shopper said, adding, "I have tried just about everything. My neck was not real bad, but I wanted to firm a little. This is the last product I will ever have to buy again."
A new fan of the product shared, "Just started using it a little less than a month ago and already I find that the lines in my neck are softening."
Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment
Use this spot treatment to rapidly and gently reduce the appearance of dark spots. It's not scented, making it suitable for some people with sensitive skin. In clinical trials, 100% of participants said that Transparen-C did not irritate skin and 92% saw less prominent dark spots within 14 days.
A shopper declared, "Best facial product I have ever purchased. My face is much clearer, and within 2 weeks dark spots are starting to lighten. Once I knew this product really works I bought another one. Highly recommend. My face always has been red, it is not looking clearer. Just love it."
Another fan of the product, "I've been using this for about three weeks now. It has helped clear up stubborn acne scars and hasn't irritated my rosacea. I will definitely repurchase!"
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
This cream delivers intense moisture, calms the skin, protects against environmental stresses, and make the skin feel firmer, according to the brand.
A fan gushed, "Yes, yes, and YES! Literally love this product so much I bought extras during the Ulta sale so I wouldn't run out any time soon. I have oily/combo skin that errs on the oily side during warm weather and dry side during cold weather -- this face lotion works for all seasons and has never broken me out! I can always trust and rely on it after a facial peel or when my skin feels extra sensitive. My skin looks visibly brighter and less dull after using this product for almost a year now."
Another said, "Just bought my second jar of this moisturizer. I have oily, acne-prone skin and this works wonders to calm my skin when I'm breaking out. It absorbs quickly into the skin when I use after toner."
Upcoming Steals
Week 1
Tuesday, March 15
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence- $13
COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream- $13
Clinique High Impact Mascara- $11
Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip- $9
LashFood Phyto-Medic, Natural Eyelash Enhancer- $39
Wednesday, March 16
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum- $36
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream- $45
Live Tinted Huestick Corrector- $12
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 2-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter- $13
Jane Iredale Smooth Affair Illuminating Glow Face Primer- $25
Jane Iredale Smooth Affair For Oily Skin Facial Primer & Brightener- $25
Thursday, March 17
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm- $11
KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner- $12
Stila One Step Correct- $18
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads- $23
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil- $15
Friday, March 18
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer- $25
Dermalogica PowerBright Dark Spot Serum- $48
Sacheu Gua Sha Stainless Steel- $18
Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Hydro-Vibrating Facial Cleanser- $20
Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device- $80
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller- $14
Elaluz by Camila Coelho Beauty Oil- $20
Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick- $9
Iconic London Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion- $20
UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation- $20
Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm- $15
Sara Happy The Lip Scrub- $12
Lamik Beauty Clear Brow Gel- $11
Surprise Steal
Saturday, March 19
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizers- $16
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Fragrance- $16
Ofra Highlighters- $18
Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser- $22
Week 2
Sunday, March 20
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream- $11
Tarte Shape Tape Concealers- $15
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter- $21
Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit- $13
Monday, March 21
Urban Decay Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain- $13
Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes- $12
Dermaflash Mini Precision Peach-Fuzz Removal Device- $35
Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops- $20
Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Super C Brightening Serum- $29
Tuesday, March 22
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner- $13
BareMinerals Mineralist- $10
MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Flat Belly Firming Cream- $25
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream- $18
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner- $21
Wednesday, March 23
Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick- $10
Grande Cosmetics GrandeFANATIC Fanning & Curling Mascara- $13
Thursday, March 24
Urban Decay All Nighter Softening Loose Setting Powder- $15
Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++- $23
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer- $22
Exuviance Age Reverse Hydrafirm Hyaluronic Acid Antiaging Moisturizer- $40
Friday, March 25
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer- $21
PMD Personal Microderm Classic & Clean- $50
Clarins Double Serum- $45
Surprise Steal
Saturday, March 26
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+- $21
IT Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Foundation Brushes- $12
IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser- $12
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser- $10
Week 3
Sunday, March 27
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish- $11
Philosophy Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer- $20
Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub- $20
Monday, March 28
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer- $26
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores- $14
Surprise Steal
Surprise Steal
Surprise Steal
Tuesday, March 29
Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick- $12
Smashbox Be Legendary Line & Prime Pencil- $10
Urban Decay Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation- $15
Glamglow BrightEyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream- $10
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks- $40
Wednesday, March 30
PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15- $15
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum- $36
Perricone MD Select High Potency Products- $18+
Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant- $40
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer- $23
Thursday, March 31
MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation- $18
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipsticks- $9
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer- $33
ZitSticka Select Acne Treatments- $8
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser- $21
Friday, April 1
Benefit Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel- $12
Benefit The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray- $16
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 & Pure Retinol Correcting Peel- $36-$40
Surprise Steal
Saturday, April 2
Tarte Maneater Mascara- $12
Lancôme Select Skincare- $14-24
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer- $32
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist- $15
Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge- $30
Surprise Steal
If you're looking for more affordable beauty deals, check out this moisturizer with 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews that Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Catherine Lowe say they use.