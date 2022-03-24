Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: 30 Unbelievable Under $50 Deals on Dresses, Shorts, Sandals & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to Nordstrom Rack, we managed to find amazing deals on office fashion must-haves for up to 91% off, denim deals for under $50, and designer styles starting at just $13. Today, we're bringing you the best sale of them all.
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 25% off red-tag clearance items. They already have deals up to 92% off, so just imagine how much more of a good of a deal you'll be getting with an additional 25% off. When discounts are that good, you just know things are going to sell out quick. Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack today to see what they have for you.
We love that you can score incredible savings on must-have spring fashion from brands like Free People, Good American, Kate Spade, and Madewell. In fact, one of our favorite deals is this pair of Madewell shorts (originally $72) for just $24. If you're looking for a pair of cute sandals to wear with shorts or dresses, these t-strap sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman are as low as $14 right now. If you've always wanted a beauty fridge to keep your products fresh, you can snag one today for $56.
The extra 25% off clearance sale only lasts until March 27, so be sure to shop Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale sooner rather than later. Trust us, you won't regret it. We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals we could find. Check those out below.
Good American Boyfriend Pullover Sweatshirt
Can't go wrong with a classic oversized sweater, especially one from Good American for less than $30. Yeah, we're adding this to bag now.
Hudson Natalie Mid Rise Super Skinny Jeans
These casual pair of skinny jeans from premium denim brand, Hudson, will be one of your go-to's over the next few months. It's originally $215, but you can snag it today for just $45. Amazing!
Free People Ivy Flip Flop
The Ivy is Free People's take on the classic flip flop. It features a cute hand-woven upper and a contoured footbed for your comfort. The white makes it super versatile, so you can wear it all season long. Right now you can snag a pair for just $31.
ASTR The Label Hudson Eyelet Smocked Blouse
We are obsessed with this smocked blouse from ASTR. You can wear these with cute high waisted pants or shorts. Plus, the color is perfect for this time of year. If you love this too, you can add it to your closet for just $28.
Calvin Klein Surplus Buckle A-line Midi Dress
This pretty light green midi dress from Calvin Klein is perfect for a warm spring day. You can wear it out or to the office, and it's on sale for just $25. That price can't be beat.
Circus by Sam Edelman Mae T-Strap Sandal
The Mae t-strap sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman comes in three pastel colors that are perfect for the season. Best part is, they're as low as $14 right now. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!
Velvet Torch Ruffle Knit Midi Dress
Practice dopamine dressing for as low as $11 with these cute ruffle midi dresses from Velvet Torch. They come in four colors including sunshine yellow and bright fuchsia.
Topshop Cotton Poplin Corset Camisole
We love how pretty and versatile this white corset-inspired top is. It's originally $45, but it's on sale today for just $13. It's a must-have for the warmer days ahead.
Lovestitch Tie Front Halter Midi Dress
Just looking at this hot pink halter dress leaves us longing for a tropical vacay. If you love this, we recommend adding it your bag ASAP.
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Nordstrom Rack shoppers say these leggings from Sweaty Betty are super comfortable and fit really well. One shopper wrote, "Super comfortable for errands on the weekend. These leggings do not get bunchy, even with multiple stops and getting in and out of the car. They have been washed and have not faded. Love the fit and feel of the waistband. Should have purchased two pairs!" They come in two playful patterns and they're on sale for $37 today.
Draper James Heart Lace Flounce Shoulder Dress
If you've been wanting to try Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, now's your chance to snag some pieces for really great prices. This fun, flirty navy dress is originally $150, but it's on sale today for just $45.
Draper James Floral Print Sheath Dress
Throw your favorite denim jacket on over this pretty floral dress and you'll have yourself a perfectly chic spring outfit.
Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan
This super chic and cozy belted cardigan from Topshop will keep you nice and warm during cooler days. It's originally $75, but it's on sale for under $30. There are also four colors for you to choose from.
Vince Camuto Celiste Slip-On Sneaker
Looking for a pair of shoes you can just slip your feet into without any hassle? These slip-on sneakers from Vince Camuto are a perfect option for you. They come in four colors and patterns, and you can even snag one for as low as $11.
Kate Spade Solstice Rain Boot
Get ready for those April showers with these sleek rainboots from Kate Spade. They're originally $150, but they're sale today for just $48. At a price that good, we highly doubt these will stay in stock for too long.
Nine West Rainy Waterproof Chelsea Boot
For more colorful options, Nine West has these rainboots in three colors including bright pink and neon yellow. They're listed at $90, but you can snag one today for $26. We wouldn't pass this up!
Sam Edelman Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This classic moto jacket from Sam Edelman is a wardrobe staple that you can use all throughout the year. It comes in two colors: chocolate and moonlight gray. The latter will score you the best deal at just $24.
Naturalizer Eeva Platform Lace-Up Boot
Naturalizer is known for having some of the comfiest shoes. So if you want a pair of shoes that you can wear the entire day without any issues, look no further than the Eeva platform lace-up boots. They're originally $129, but they're on sale today for just $39.
BaubleBar Marjorie Pavé Link Collar Necklace
This classy link collar necklace from BaubleBar will instantly glam up your outfit. It's originally $48, but it's on sale now for $15. We'd get on this deal ASAP.
Natori Refined Contour Underwire Bra
Natori's refined contour underwire bra is described by Nordstrom Rack shoppers as "incredible comfortable" and the best bra they've ever owned. It's originally $70, but with the extra 25% off clearance sale, it's as low as $17. You can choose between nine colors.
Good American Good '90s Cutoff Denim Shorts
Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's the perfect time to stock up on shorts. These '90s-inspired cutoffs from Good American are originally $129, but are on sale now for just $40.
Steve Madden Averill Strappy Studded Gladiator Sandals
This strappy studded pair of sandals from Steven Madden will give your spring and summer outfits a bit of an edge. They come in six colors including pink, lilac and black. Right now they're on sale for $34.
Lovestitch Maxi Dress
This lovely floral maxi dress from Lovestitch was made for spring. It's flowy, flattering and the watercolor pattern is so pretty. Plus, it's really affordable at just $28.
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Pocket Crop Leggings
Z By Zella makes some high-quality leggings in fun colors and these High Waist Daily Pocket Crop Leggings are no exception. They're originally $27, but you can score these for just $15 in the pink gale color shown here. Not bad.
Free People Caroline Cali Sandal
There's no shortage of cute sandals on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. Free People's Caroline Cali sandals come in four colors, would look so cute with shorts or a dress, and they're on sale for just $25.
BaubleBar Sundae 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace
Fun colorful accessories are a must-have for spring, and this sundae charm necklace from BaubleBar is just the little pop of color you need to complete your outfit.
Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Want a pair of sandals that's cute, colorful and fun? Katy Perry's Geli Sandal comes in over 10 fun options including pineapple, strawberry and avocado. Not only are these adorable, Nordstrom Rack shoppers say they're also comfy. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $12. At that price, you can get one for you and a few of your friends!
BaubleBar Set of 3 Huggie & Jacket Earrings
How's this for an amazing deal? You can score this set of earrings from BaubleBar for just $11. So good!
Good American Single Strap Sandal
A pair of gorgeous Good American sandals for over 70% off? Incredible. It's even better when that sale price is under $50! These shoes are so versatile, you're sure to get a lot of use out of them.
Madewell High Waist Mid Length Denim Shorts
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of shorts that won't constantly ride up when you walk or move around, add these shorts from Madewell to your cart. They're said to be a longer version of the brand's "holy grail jeans shorts." They're originally $72, but they're on sale for just $24 right now. Such an amazing deal, especially now that spring is here.
Looking for clothes to wear to the office? Check out Nordstrom Rack's Back to Office Deals: Score Up to 91% Off Must-Have Blazers, Dresses, Pants & More.