Big Little Lies's Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Kidman Reunite in Sweet Moment at 2022 Oscars

The Monterey moms have reunited.
Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Kidman, both known for their roles in Big Little Lies, reconnected at the 2022 Oscars on March 27. Standing before the stage, Nicole held Zoë's hand and brought it up to her lips to kiss the back of The Batman actress' hand and, at one point, brought it up to her lips to kiss, making for a cute moment between the co-stars.
The 54-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos at the Oscars. Zoë, 33, was tapped as a presenter at the award show.
At the Oscars, Nicole wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown, while Zoë donned a look that reminded fans of Audrey Hepburn, wearing a baby pink Yves Saint Laurent dress with a diamond necklace.
The Big Little Lies pair played two of the five leading women who get caught in a murder investigation at a school fundraiser.
The second season concluded on HBO in 2019, but it might not be the last fans see of the Monterey Five.
Nicole teased that she'd "love" to do a Big Little Lies season three during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy in December 2021.
"The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, ‘It's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a...hit show like that,'" Nicole said. "So, you know, but that is not, it's not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it."
Since Big Little Lies, Nicole has gone from portraying a mother to an Emmy-winning actress and comedian in Being the Ricardos.
The Undoing star shared the hilarious response her children had to her Oscar nomination in a recent interview with The View in February. When she got the call and shared the emotion news with her daughters with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 13, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 11—they had an unexpected response.
Nicole recalled, "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going.'"
Nicole added that the success of her performance as Lucille "feels incredibly shared" with her family. Now she has her on-screen family from Big Little Lies joining in on the support at the Oscars.