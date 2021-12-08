Nicole Kidman Wants a Season 3 of Big Little Lies

Watch : Laura Dern Talks Possible "Big Little Lies" Season 3

Nicole Kidman cannot tell a lie—she is ready to return to Monterey.

On Dec. 7, Andy Cohen had the Being the Ricardos star on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy and asked her, "If you could revisit something...that you've done, make a sequel of something or...revisit a character that you've already played, is there one that you think...there's...more story to be told?"

The Oscar winner immediately responded, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies season three, you know?"

Whether she'll get to play Celeste again in the hit HBO series, though, is TBD.

"I don't know," Kidman replied when Cohen asked about the possibility of a third season. "I know that we would, all, we all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura (Dern) just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura last night, but...I was working."