Nicole Kidman Wants a Season 3 of Big Little Lies

Andy Cohen asked Nicole Kidman on his SiriusXM program about what role she'd like to revisit if she could, and Big Little Lies fans are in luck.

Nicole Kidman cannot tell a lie—she is ready to return to Monterey.

On Dec. 7, Andy Cohen had the Being the Ricardos star on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy and asked her, "If you could revisit something...that you've done, make a sequel of something or...revisit a character that you've already played, is there one that you think...there's...more story to be told?"

The Oscar winner immediately responded, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies season three, you know?" 

Whether she'll get to play Celeste again in the hit HBO series, though, is TBD.  

"I don't know," Kidman replied when Cohen asked about the possibility of a third season. "I know that we would, all, we all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura (Dern) just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura last night, but...I was working."

The Emmy and Golden Globe–winning series based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name ran for two seasons and starred an ensemble cast of women including Kidman, Dern, Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. Witherspoon and Kidman also produced.

"The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, ‘It's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a...hit show like that," said Kidman. "So, you know, but that is not, it's not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it." 

 

In the meantime, fans of BLL's creepy plot lines and gorgeous scenery can at least watch Kidman in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which is also based on a Moriarty novel. 

