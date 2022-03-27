Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet
Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

Shaun White and his 2022 Oscars date, who wasn't girlfriend Nina Dobrev, opened up to E! News about their exciting night out. Get the details on his sweet plus one and his recent retirement.

By Brett Malec Mar 27, 2022 10:26 PM
Watch: Shaun White Dishes on Retirement & Billie Eilish at Oscars 2022

There's nothing like a mother-son date night at the Oscars.

Shaun White and his mother Kathy made one adorable duo while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

The Olympic gold medalist, who is currently dating Nina Dobrev, exclusively opened up to E! News' Laverne Cox about looking forward to "traveling, just not for work," now that's he officially retired from pro snowboarding.

"Mostly the places I go are so cold, just give me the warm places," the sports star dished.

When Cox asked his mom, "What do you think about his recent retirement? Do you want him to get a job?" Kathy replied with a laugh, "I was thinking about that because I'm not going to support him anymore. I'm really excited that he's retired. I want him home."

Tonight's family affair is Shaun and Kathy's first time attending the Oscars.

"I'm really excited and I'm getting to present a James Bond 60th anniversary package with some other amazing athletes; Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater," he told E!. "So it's going to be great."

2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

As for which stars Shaun is most excited so see at tonight's awards ceremony, he joked, "Jessica Chastain, a fellow redhead."

Watch the exclusive interview to hear who else Shaun is excited to see during the ceremony.

Check out all the celebrity couples who made the 2022 Oscars date night below.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Wanda Sykes & Alex Sykes

The comedian and 2022 Oscars co-host perfectly compliments her wife in a sleek white suit.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco

The actor makes his red carpet debut with his new fiancée.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

The country icon, who is performing tonight, is all smiles with her man.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Josh Brolin & Kathryn Brolin

The Dune star plants a smooch on his wife.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash

Too cute! The Claws actress and her wife are beaming as they get close during Oscars date night.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Naomi Scott & Jordan Spence

The Aladdin actress and her man make one stunning duo.

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Will Packer & Hannah Packer

The 2022 Oscars telecast producer enjoys a laugh with his other half before going to work on tonight's show.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Geoff McLean & Melanie Papalia

Kiss, kiss! The producer and actress couldn't be cuter while sharing some PDA in front of the photogs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Love Larson & Eva Von Bahr

The Swedish husband-and-wife team, who are nominated for Best Makeup, sport bold looks and stunning accessories on the red carpet.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Stephanie Lai & Pawo Choyning Dorji

The Bhutanese filmmaker and his wife are dressed to the nines.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Theo Green & Anina Pinter

The British composer and costume designer strike a pose.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jon Spaihts & Johanna Watts

The Dune writer and Bullet Train actress are a perfectly coordinated couple in black.

Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

