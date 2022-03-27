Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The red carpet event you've been waiting for is finally here.

On Sunday, March 27, the biggest stars in Hollywood arrived to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 Oscars.

Hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, the live telecast will recognize the very best of film from the past year. And while plenty of actors and actresses are expected to be in attendance, viewers can also expect plenty of surprises.

Musicians including Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire are slated to take the stage and perform Oscar-nominated songs. In addition, athletes like Shaun White, Venus Williams and Serena Williams will serve as presenters.

Before the awards are handed out, there's one thing each star has to do: It's time to walk the red carpet. From designer gowns and tuxedos to custom jewelry and eye-catching shoes, these stars thought of everything before stepping out in style.