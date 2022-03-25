Watch “Embarrassed” Gwen Stefani Apologize to Blake Shelton for Forgetting to Wear Her Wedding Ring

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

Gwen Stefani is just a girl that forgot to wear her wedding ring.



During a March 24 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the "Hollaback Girl" singer, 52, issued an apology to her husband Blake Shelton, 45, after realizing that she did not remember to put on her wedding ring.



"I forgot to wear my ring," she told host Jimmy Kimmel while showing off the other rings on her hand. "It's like the first time! I thought, 'OK, I'm going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.' And then hello empty finger."



"I'm so embarrassed!" she added. "I'm sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, so here we are."



Gwen—mom to Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—and the "God's Country" singer first bonded when they appeared as coaches on the hit show, The Voice. At the time, Blake was splitting from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Gwen was going through a divorce with Gavin.