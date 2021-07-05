Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Photos of Their "Dream" Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's latest collab is their most personal yet.
The musical duo officially tied the knot on the "God's Country" singer's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. For the occasion, which came eight months after Stefani and Shelton got engaged, the couple was surrounded by loved ones.
Two days after the ceremony, on July 5, Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, took to her Instagram to share a glimpse inside the wedding festivities.
"July 3rd 2021 [heart emoji] gx," the "Cool" artist captioned a boomerang video, showing herself in a floral robe and veil with an oversized white bow. The bride, whose makeup was perfected with a red lip, tagged Shelton in the video and added a heart emoji and hands praying emoji.
Stefani later revealed three more romantic photos from the big day, tagging Vera Wang as the designer of her strapless wedding gown. "dreams do come [heart]," the singer wrote. "@blakeshelton i love you." The pictures showed the newlyweds posing at his ranch at sunset, and the pair kissing as they stood in front of their elegant tiered wedding cake.
Her stylist Mariel Haenn wrote on Instagram, "Couldn't be happier for this union! And family! I love you."
Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, have been each other's sweet escape since November 2015, when The Voice coaches officially started dating. As the pair—who first met on the set of the NBC competition series—would later share, they formed a deep connection following their respective divorces.
"It's not something anybody could've seen coming, besides God I guess, because it doesn't look like it would make sense," Shelton, who split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, told CMT's Katie Cook the following year about his relationship with Stefani. "All I can tell you is that it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives."
He added, "I tell people all the time, 'Gwen saved my life last year.' She did."
Shelton shared a similar quote when announcing his engagement to Stefani. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," he wrote in an October 2020 Instagram post. "I love you. I heard a YES!"