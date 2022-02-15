Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage Featuring Blake Shelton and Son Apollo

Gwen Stefani gave fans a glimpse into her lavish July wedding ceremony with Blake Shelton with this unreleased video.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love can truly reach the stars.
 
On Valentine's Day, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared intimate never-before-seen wedding footage of herself with her 45-year-old husband and her son Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale
 
"The stars, the moon, my whole world," Gwen captioned the video of the newlyweds sharing a kiss with her youngest son at their wedding reception. The video was paired with Blake's song, "We Can Reach The Stars," which he wrote for his wife.
 
Blake shared the post to his Instagram Story and also sent his wife of seven months a special Valentine's Day shout-out by posting a rare photo from their July 2021 wedding. "I'm the luckiest man alive. "Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you," he captioned the black and white image of him and Gwen standing at the altar.
 
As fans may recall, last summer, the Voice coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Blake's Oklahoma ranch with their closest family and friends in attendance.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, Blake revealed that the entire ceremony was all Gwen's vision.
 
"All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani," he joked. "It was the greatest gig I ever had," adding that it was "less than 30 people total. It was awesome. It was exactly what it needed to be." 

Blake did a little bit more than just drink and kiss the bride. Originally, the couple agreed to write their own vows for the wedding, however, the country singer surprised Gwen by writing her a song instead.  
 
Check out how the Sheltons and other stars spent their Valentine's Day below.

blakeshelton / Instagram
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

The Voice coach took a trip down memory lane by sharing a rare photo of himself and Gwen at the altar during their lavish July wedding. 

Instagram
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

"Valentine. I love you baby," the model captioned a photo of herself and her husband of three years as they were out to lunch.

Instagram
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari surprised his fiancée with chocolates, bears made out of roses and a gorgeous glass rose similar to the one used in the Beauty and the Beast film. 

Instagram
Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The couple, who have been dating for almost two years, spent their Valentine's Day holding hands and laughing on the beach. She wrote, "Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van!"

Instagram
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

More than 31 years after tying the knot, Tom is spending this Valentine's Day still making his wife laugh. Rita wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day! Always laughing with this guy. I made a Valentine playlist."

Instagram
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

The How I Met Your Father star shared throwback photos of herself with her husband and kids over the years. 

Instagram
Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

"Valentine Goddess," the comedian wrote to his girlfriend. "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day."

Instagram
Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

The 34-year-old musician shared a sweet black and white photo of his three Valentines—his wife and their two kids.

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

"Happy Valentines day hubby!" the model captioned a photo of herself and the retired quarterback. "Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!" The Bradys are also using this day of love to urge people to plant trees to help curb climate change.

Instagram
Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

"My FoReVeR VaLeNtiNe @avstenrydell," the American Horror Story actress captioned photos of herself with Austen. "to her #DIDF I GET MORE AND MORE OBSESSED WITH YOU EVERY DAY CANT STOP WONT STOP."

Instagram
Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine star is having a "pawsome" Valentine's Day. He shared a flick of himself with his two dogs as they went out for a walk.

Instagram
Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill star spent Valentine's Day hanging out with her two kids—and her son's adorable shirt warned the ladies that's he's mommy's Valentine this year.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The Wades know how to have fun! The Bring It On star shared a hilarious video of herself dancing to "Laffy Taffy" as D. Wade looked on in horror.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

The couple kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations early by stepping out for dinner in Brooklyn—the comic's new stomping grounds—on Feb. 12.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

In a post dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine."

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," the Spice Girls alum captioned a throwback pic with the soccer star. "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

Jamie Bruce
Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Though they confirmed their split in September, the singer and the supermodel appeared to be, uh, feeling the effects of Cupid's arrow during at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset.

Instagram
Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos

"Happy Valentine's day to this stallion that makes my heart skip a beat today and every day," the Sex/Life actress wrote to her co-star and IRL boyfriend. "Oh I love you @adam_demos."

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Just two crazy kids in love. The Blink-182 drummer surprised his fiancée with an early Valentine's Day gift: Statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Instagram
Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

"Just a couple of #valentines," the actor wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Then, now and forever. #love."

Instagram
John Hersey & Katie Thurston

Skipping the red roses, hot tubs and helicopter rides, the onetime Bachelorette lead penned a sonnet to her new guy. "My heart danced in a way that was new," she wrote on Instagram. "A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."

