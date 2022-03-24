Charlie Puth Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting on "Worst Breakup of My Life"

Watch : Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!

There's nothing funny about the story behind Charlie Puth's new song.

In a March 24 Instagram video, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer, 30, quickly became emotional while announcing his upcoming single, titled "That's Hilarious." As for the reason behind his tearful video, Charlie explained that the song's subject matter draws from a "challenging" and painful breakup.

"It just rears its ugly head every time—sorry—every time that I hear it," the artist explained, taking a moment to wipe away tears. "I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well, because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f--king worst year of my life."

Appearing to get a bit flustered, Charlie attempted to provide some levity by joking, "I don't make stupid videos like this, I make videos like 'What if there was a sound like this?'"