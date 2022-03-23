Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Korres, Kopari, & L'Occitane Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Korres, L'Occitane, Kopari and Sephora Collection.
Kopari Beauty Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant
If you're searching for a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that actually works, this one fights odor and keeps you smelling fresh without clogging your pores. Plus, it goes on clear, so it doesn't stain your clothes. This deodorant has 41.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan of the deodorant said, "Have been avoiding aluminum in deodorant for like 15 years but hate the widely-available chalky paste types with loads of starch or baking soda that pill underarm or leave marks on clothing. This is just perfect: clear, smooth, mellow scent, affordable. Been using for several months now & keep coming back."
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Nourish and soften your skin with the L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream. It's an incredibly creamy palm that immediately moisturizes the hands. This hand cream has 36.2K+ Sephora "Loves." A shopper declared, "Best hand cream on the market! I am really tough on my hands . I love this stuff. Not only does it smell great but it heals my hands without being heavy or greasy..A little pricey but I've tried so many products and always come back to L'Occitane."
Another said, "This hand cream is the best. It sinks in and makes my hands feel so incredibly soft instantly. It also keeps my hands soft and moisturized past washing my hands, which I've never experienced with a hand cream. A little goes a long way so the price is worth it. Can't say enough about it!"
Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink
If you want velvety-smooth, baby soft skin, add this facial oil to your self-care routine. A shopper advised, "If you're debating on this just DO IT! I have used it the past few months and I am obsessed with this product. Smells incredible and it works and leaves your skin so hydrated, couldn't recommend it more!!!"
Another customer urged, "Don't walk by this product and not try it out. After my evening moisturizer has soaked in I top off with a few drops of this on my face and neck. Wake up glowing!"
Makeup Match Makeup Brushes
If you can't even remember the last time you replaced your makeup brushes, it's probably time for some new ones. There are some Sephora Collection makeup brushes on sale today for 50% off. Check these out:
1. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Foundation Brush
2. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Powder Brush
3. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Highlight Brush
4. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Concealer Brush
5. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Shadow Brush
6. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Angled Liner Brush
7. Sephora Collection Makeup Match Lip Brush
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
