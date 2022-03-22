See Ava Phillippe’s Artsy Tribute to “Joyful, Fiery” Mom Reese Witherspoon

Watch : Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon: Legally Blonde -- Look Back!

Ava Phillippe shared just how lucky she is to have Reese Witherspoon as her mother.

Ava celebrated the star's birthday on March 22 with an artistic Instagram post featuring a black-and-white Polaroid-style photo of Reese holding a bouquet of flowers.

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," Ava wrote. "Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Reese typically spends her birthdays with her husband, Jim Toth, and her kids: Ava, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, whose dad is Reese's ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee Toth, 9. In 2020, she posted photos from "one of the best birthdays ever" at the beach.

The newly 46-year-old actress also received some birthday wishes from her on-screen family. Jennifer Aniston, who co-starred with Reese in Friends and The Morning Show, posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!"