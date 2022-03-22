See Ava Phillippe’s Artsy Tribute to “Joyful, Fiery” Mom Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe honors Reese Witherspoon, who she's "lucky enough to call my mom" in a birthday post for the Legally Blonde star.

Ava Phillippe shared just how lucky she is to have Reese Witherspoon as her mother. 

Ava celebrated the star's birthday on March 22 with an artistic Instagram post featuring a black-and-white Polaroid-style photo of Reese holding a bouquet of flowers.

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," Ava wrote. "Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Reese typically spends her birthdays with her husband, Jim Toth, and her kids: Ava, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, whose dad is Reese's ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee Toth, 9. In 2020, she posted photos from "one of the best birthdays ever" at the beach.

The newly 46-year-old actress also received some birthday wishes from her on-screen family. Jennifer Aniston, who co-starred with Reese in Friends and The Morning Show, posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!"

Reese Witherspoon Through The Years

Accompanying the sweet message were photos of the two on shows they'e done together and letting loose on the red carpet and at award shows.

Mindy Kaling, who recently signed on as a writer for Legally Blonde 3, joined in on the love for her A Wrinkle in Time costar by posting a selfie of her and the birthday girl, writing, "Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is."

Mindy continued, "So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever."

Meanwhile, Reese rang in her birthday by sharing the first trailer to the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing, which she is executive producing. The film featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones is based on the 2018 novel of same name by Delia Owens—it was Reese's Book Club pick in September of that year—and centers on a woman suspected of the murder of an old flame.

Reese captioned the trailer, "This story has such a special place in my heart and to see @authordeliaowens words come to life is true movie magic!"

Scroll for more of Ava and Reese's cute mother-daughter moments.

Summer Vibes

While enjoying a family summer vacation, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe posed for a selfie and proved just how beautiful their bond is. 

Sleigh Bells Ring

The Big Little Lies star joked she "had to beg" Ava to rock matching Draper James holiday sweaters. 

Bundled Up

Reese and her mini-me daughter served some fresh winter fashion in January of this year in puffer coats.

High Altitude

The two ski bunnies snapped this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.

Back in Black

The two looked like mirror images of one another in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December of last year.

Lunch Date

"Lunch with my girl," Reese captioned this cute candid of the two enjoying delicious-looking salads.

Big Little Cuties

Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for season two of Reese's show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.

Birthday Wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

Twinning

In October 2018, Reese and her daughter stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.

Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.

Smiling Style

Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.

Christmas Cuties

As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.

Blondes in Black

We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!

Little Black Heels

In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.

Red Carpet Ready

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.

Smirking Sisters

It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin. 

Flower Power

Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.

Doing a Double Take

Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here. 

All in the Family

There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Posing on Point

This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice. 

Mirror Images

Even their side profiles match!

Bronzed Beauties

Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.

Girls' Night

In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.

Pastel Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.

Ride or Die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!

Mamma & Me

Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?

Mommy's Girl

From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.

