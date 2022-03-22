Save 50% on BareMinerals, First Aid Beauty, Tarte & More Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Tarte, BareMinerals, First Aid Beauty, and Sephora Collection. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
This two-in-one eyeliner is a dual-ended product with a waterproof liquid liner on one end and a waterproof gel liner on the other with a loyal following with 66.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. A shopper said, "Super Impressed. I have been searching for a liner that does not smear or disappear, I have finally found it. I have been using it everyday and the more I use the more I love it."
Another raved, "I'm a black liner aficionado lol and this is by far the BEST I've tried!! Glides on beautifully and stays sharp all day long. No smudging or diluted color! Plus, it washes off easily! Highly recommend."
BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick
This clean, vegan lipstick delivers a full-coverage color with a super lightweight feeling on your lips. It hydrates your lips and conditions the skin to improve dryness within a week of wear, per the brand. 91% of participants in the brand's consumer study agreed that their lips felt smoother in one week. This color is smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and there are so many beautiful shades to choose from.
This lipstick has 30.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "Love this color. Long lasting. Great color for any season." Another said it "Stays on well even after eating and drinking."
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream
The Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream is a refreshingly light moisturizer that absorbs quickly into your skin. This cream has 60.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. A shopper raved, "If you're someone like me who can't use a heavy moisturizer because it clogs your pores/makes you breakout, this is THE ANSWER. i've been using it religiously for over a year and my skin has never been better. refreshing, moisturizing, and light. perfect if you have oily skin!!! 10/10 never change the formula plz."
Another fan of the product shared, "I've been using this since 2015. I've loved this product so much. I've used it as my daily moisturizer on and off for years but I always come back to this at the end of the day. It's my holy grail product. I have combo/dryer skin, and it hydrates my skin without leaving residue, it's light and cooling too. My skin is so soft after application and I don't experience any pilling when I use it with sunscreen. I will purchase again and again and again. FAB, please don't discontinue this, I don't know what I'd do! 100/10 would always recommend."
BareMinerals Mineralist Lip Gloss-Balm
This product combines everything you love about a lip balm with the best parts of a lip gloss. It's shiny, hydrating, non-sticky, and it delivers a sheer dose of color. It has 16.7K+ Sephora "Loves." A shopper shared, "I bought this on a whim expecting to like it but I absolutely love it. I didn't expect it to actually be moisturizing and wear like a balm but it does. I usually carry a balm and the lipstick of the day in my purse but the clear gloss has replaced the balm. Buy this."
Another person gushed, "It has been one of the best lip gloss I have ever used. So soft and slippery against your lips and the color is to die for. I would use this everyday. You need to go out and buy this today!"
BareMinerals Mineralist Eyeshadow Palettes
If you've been searching for an eyeshadow palette with a formula that's long-lasting, vegan, talc-free, and crease-proof, there are two BareMinerals palettes on sale for half price today.
1. Mineralist Sunlit Eyeshadow Palette- 6 warm bronze, copper and gold shades in matte and satin finishes.
2. Mineralist Rosewood Eyeshadow Palette- 6 warm pink, rose and peach shades in matte and satin finishes.
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
