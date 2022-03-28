Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain Delivers Heartfelt Message on Suicide Awareness After Sister's Death

Watch : Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!

Jessica Chastain is using her moment in the spotlight for good.

While accepting the Best Actress trophy at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, The Eyes of Tammy Faye star shined a light on suicide awareness and the importance of spreading hope.

Jessica was up against fellow powerhouses Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) for the Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy this year.

After taking the stage, Jessica reflected on the "difficult times" people are living in, "filled with a lot of trauma and isolation, and so many people out there feel hopelessness and they feel alone."

She then spoke about the importance suicide awareness, saying, "It's touched many families, it's touched mine, especially members of the LGBTQ community, who often feel out of place with their peers. We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us. There is violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."